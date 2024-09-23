Twitter
What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common

Its steel forms the backbone of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai's crown jewel. The same steel supports the massive London Eye, Britain’s iconic Ferris wheel. And Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge? Yes, Tata’s steel is at the heart of this engineering marvel too

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common
Howrah Bridge, Burj Khalifa and London Eye
Imagine standing before the towering Burj Khalifa, the majestic London Eye, or the historic Howrah Bridge. What could these world-renowned structures possibly have in common? Behind the grandeur of each lies a common thread—India’s own Tata Steel. Yes, the very same steel company has played a pivotal role in shaping these global landmarks.

Tata Steel’s role in modern architecture is nothing short of remarkable. Its steel forms the backbone of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai's crown jewel. The same steel supports the massive London Eye, Britain’s iconic Ferris wheel. And Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge? Yes, Tata’s steel is at the heart of this engineering marvel too. These structures, revered for their beauty and technical brilliance, all owe a part of their strength to Tata Steel.

But the global reach of Tata Steel doesn’t end here. In fact, the company’s influence stretches even to the skies. Every model of Boeing and Airbus aircraft in production today incorporates Tata’s metal, underscoring the company’s dominance in the steel industry.

Adding another feather to its cap, Tata Steel’s 90,000 square metres of steel—an area equivalent to 17 football fields—is constructing London’s latest marvel, the 100 Bishopsgate Tower. This 37-storey office building, developed by Brookfield Properties, showcases Tata’s continued influence on skylines around the world.

Closer to home, Tata Steel is reshaping India’s industrial landscape with its Rs 27,000 crore investment in Kalinganagar, Odisha. This expansion elevates Tata Steel’s total capacity to 8 million tonnes per annum, solidifying its position as one of India’s largest steel producers.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
