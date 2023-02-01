Search icon
Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

What are 'Lab-Made Diamonds', mentioned by FM Sitharaman during budget speech 2023

Union Budget 2023: With the growth of lab-made diamonds in the market, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has announced grants to IITs to promote the production of these diamonds in the country. The goal is to prepare a platform that drives the industry forward and provides technical support for the same.

What are Lab-Made Diamonds?

Lab-made diamonds, also known as artificial or Lab Grown diamonds, are created in a laboratory by tightly compressing carbon molecules under high temperature and pressure to produce a diamond-like appearance. These diamonds are similar to natural diamonds but differ in their origin. Natural diamonds are formed from organic materials under the ground, formed from carbon particles under tremendous pressure and temperature.

Diamonds from human/animal tissues:

Diamonds can also be made from human or animal tissues, as all living beings are made of carbon. Diamonds can be created by collecting carbon from the bodies of dead animals and bringing them to the lab under high temperature and pressure.

Colorful diamonds:

Diamonds come in different colors, not just white. Impurities in the diamond can cause it to appear blue, red, orange, yellow, green, or black. Green diamonds are the rarest and are highly sought after. Diamonds are a pure form of carbon and when heated in an oven to 763 degree Celsius, they turn into carbon dioxide with no ash left behind.

How are lab-made diamonds produced?

Lab-made diamonds are made by creating high temperature and pressure in a laboratory to tightly compress carbon molecules. The result is a diamond-like appearance.

Advantages of indigenously produced diamonds:

The diamond industry will greatly benefit from having an indigenous lab in the country, eliminating the need for importing equipment. This is why the Finance Minister has announced grants to IITs to promote the production of lab-made diamonds in the country. With the help of IITs, the technical support required to make these labs will be provided.

