Will companies end 'work from home' now? This survey has the answer

Work from Home (WFH) has become a reality post-Covid-19 pandemic and it has also changed the way we work.

Even though the pandemic has slowed down and businesses are getting back on their track, it is being known that WFH will continue to stay, according to real estate research agency CIRIL.

CIRIL in its latest research note said the pandemic forced most of us to go through a period of uncertainty regarding sustainability of remote working to finally realising that it is a viable option and emerged the concept of Hybridisation of workplace.

Downside of WFH

According to CIRIL, though the WFH is increasingly becoming an acceptable mode of working, the downside of it is that there is a lack of organisational structure, team building activities, collaboration, interaction and motivation leading to employee burnout, loneliness and mental health issues.

This has led to exploring new models of hybrid and collaborative working environment that strikes the right balance between working place and time as well as fosters a healthy interpersonal relationship between employee and employers.

Hybrid models

Traditionally, the IT and ITeS sectors have been the first movers in experimenting with hybrid models a decade back and since then they had created a robust policy framework to support the workforce.

Other sectors are gradually adapting to hybrid models as a post-pandemic strategy, it added.

Work Near Home

Following the WFH popularity, there is a new work pattern that is being explored now. It is called 'Work Near Home'.

"As we all reimagine the future of work, the paradigms of remote and hybrid work for employees and employers are being explored – Work Near Home is turning into reality," CIRIL's note added.

Co-working spaces

With the prospect of more workforce and office workers taking up remote or flexible work practices, building occupancy rates may decrease in short term but a few segments such as co-working and flexible spaces are going to be the main demand driver in the commercial and real estate segment, it said.

Developers and corporates have to work in tandem to address the needs of the hybrid work culture through augmentation of existing infrastructure. Smaller cities are becoming an attractive investment option for both customers and investors.

The agency said there is a huge potential in infrastructure development and real estate sector, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities.

