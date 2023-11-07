Headlines

'Fourth umpire is wrong': Angelo Mathews shares video evidence, claims he shouldn't have been declared out

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

Google Pixel 7a available at just Rs 2,999 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 33,000 off, check details

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Polling underway for all 40 seats in Mizoram, 20 in Chhattisgarh first phase

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan qualifies for Champions Trophy for first time, set to play in 2025

Business

WeWork, company once valued at Rs 330000 crore, files for bankruptcy

Co-working firm WeWork, which once had a valuation of over USD 47 billion, has decided to file for bankruptcy after constantly plummeting stock and business loss.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

WeWork, which was once one of the most profitable and widely spread co-working space company, has now filed for bankruptcy. The once multi-billion dollar company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a New Jersey federal court on November 6, as reported by CNBC International.

The co-working company once held a valuation of dozens of billions, but now has dropped down to zero. WeWork had entered into agreements with massive majority of its secured note holders and it intended to trim “non-operational” leases.

While declaring bankruptcy, WeWork CEO David Tolley said in a press statement, “I am deeply grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and expedite this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement.”

