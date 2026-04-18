Weeks after Oracle layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook parent Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?

Meta plans to cut about 10 percent of its workforce starting May 20, with more layoffs expected later in the year.

Meta Platforms is preparing to initiate a significant round of layoffs later this year, with the first phase reportedly scheduled for May 20. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company, parent to Facebook and Instagram, is expected to cut around 10% of its global workforce in this initial wave. That would affect roughly 8,000 employees.

More Cuts Likely in Second Half of 2026

Insiders indicate that additional layoffs are being considered for the latter part of the year, although specifics such as timing and scale remain undecided. Executives are reportedly leaving room to adjust their strategy depending on how rapidly artificial intelligence capabilities evolve and influence operational needs.

AI Investment Driving Structural Changes

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has been aggressively investing in artificial intelligence, committing vast resources to transform the company’s core functions. The push reflects a broader trend across the tech industry, where companies are reshaping their workforce structures to align with AI-driven efficiencies.

Recent internal changes include the formation of a new 'Applied AI' division focused on developing advanced systems capable of coding and executing complex tasks autonomously. Engineers from various departments have been reassigned to support this initiative, signalling a strategic pivot toward automation and streamlined operations.

Industry-Wide Trend of Workforce Reduction

Meta is not alone in downsizing. Amazon has eliminated tens of thousands of corporate roles in recent months, while Block Inc. significantly reduced its workforce earlier this year. In both instances, leadership cited efficiency gains enabled by artificial intelligence as a key factor behind the cuts.

Data from the organisation Layoffs.fyi shows that over 73,000 tech employees have lost their jobs globally so far this year, highlighting the scale of the shift underway.

A Different Position from Past Layoffs

This round of job reductions marks Meta’s largest since its 'year of efficiency' restructuring in 2022–2023, when approximately 21,000 roles were eliminated. Unlike that period, when the company faced financial pressure, Meta is currently on stronger footing, having reported substantial revenue and profit last year.

Despite its solid financial position, the company appears focused on building a leaner organisation with fewer management layers and increased reliance on AI-assisted workflows.