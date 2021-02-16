Web entrepreneur Sharoz Dawa gives best practical guide to building and nurturing a successful start-up for beginners

Headlines

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Google Doodle gives shout out to famous South Asian street food ‘pani puri’

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result live updates: Check confirmed seats for TMC, BJP, CPM, Congress

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

WTC 2023 Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

“PM has a lot of problems when Congress does something for poor…” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Jennifer Lawrence marks her return to screens with "No Hard Feelings", makes her comedy debut

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

HomeBusiness

entertainment

Web entrepreneur Sharoz Dawa gives best practical guide to building and nurturing a successful start-up for beginners

An idea germinates in each nook and corner today but scaling and nurturing a start-up up the ladder is not everyone's cup of tea.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2021, 08:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In today's day and age, startups are a lucrative path for various individuals who want to set out to work for themselves on their self developed ideas and methodology. An idea germinates in each nook and corner today but scaling and nurturing a start-up up the ladder is not everyone's cup of tea. 

Several beginners set out to pursue their passions in this way and are then doomed and eventually have to give up on all that they built with their time, efforts and money. Sharoz Dawa, an ace entrepreneur who founded India's most revered online educational platform called IAS Paper spills the beans of how to step by step build your dream startup that not only promises steady growth in the long run but is tried and tested on his own successful ventures.

Mr Sharoz explains that the first step to getting started on your journey is by finding a problem, it could be any problem in and around you which you wish to resolve with your business idea, the more personal the problem is to you, the more passion will you have while finding a solution which is implementable, feasible, easy scalable and practical.

After you have identified your problem, focus on the ways in which you can resolve the issue with your immediate resources and eventually research to find more and more on what other people are doinf for that problem.

Next, find the right human resource who can help you with the various services. It is not easy to come up with each idea/way to get something done by yourself, it is always better to initially look for people who can contribute to your vision, this doesn't mean hiring people full time, since your business is in its initial inception, this wouldn't always be affordable, therefore, look for people who you know and share the same passions as you do and ask them to give some inputs.

"When I began with IAS Paper, I had a friend on my side and we would brainstorm and contribute to finding new ways to make our idea spread to each aspirant, we wanted to provide free education even to the remotest areas, that is why I believe, our platform grew like wildfire in just a few months because we worked on a problem that was very personal and scalable", Mr Sharoz remarks.

After executing the idea, the next step is to build a website which will act as a virtual address to your business, this way, you will be in a position to market it better. This brings us to one of the most significant steps to kickstart a smooth start of your service, marketing and promoting the business on various social media platforms.

"There is no limit to how much you can scale your business by targeting the right audience with your product, social media marketing is an inevitable skill which each digital entrepreneur must learn to upscale their business in today's data-driven age", says Sharoz Dawa.

Finally, give value to your customers so that even word of mouth becomes a practice within your customers and you are able to retain your clients for the longer run. 

"What you are giving to your customers should have value and should be something which is different and more lucrative then your competition, if you are able to follow these steps coupled with a good time and resource management, then your ship should sail smoothly", comments Mr Dawa.

Today, Mr Sharoz Dawa is a name which is synonymous with revolutionising free online education for aspirants via his website and YouTube channel that are trusted by millions in India. He has not only scaled his business to incredible success but has contributed to taking several startups to great heights using his skills and excellence. His teachings are consistently inspiring several youths to have a profitable online business with his most valued tips and tricks, for detailed videos and knowledge content, go to the Youtube channel, Indian Advance Studies. 

This is a featured content.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Suumit Shah, Dukaan founder who fired 90% of support staff for AI chatbot?

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE