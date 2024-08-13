Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Vinesh Phogat to get Rs 11 lakh cash, 2 acre land, she may take a big step and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

5 ways to find inner peace

5 ways to find inner peace

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की माल�किन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeBusiness

Business

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...

Central banks are crucial for managing monetary policy, and the Reserve Bank of India ranks 12th globally by assets, while the US Federal Reserve tops the list.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Wealthiest central banks in world; RBI is at...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central banks are essential to the global financial system, managing a country's monetary policy, controlling inflation, regulating the financial system, and ensuring the stability of the currency. By setting interest rates and managing reserves, they influence economic activity and keep financial markets functioning smoothly. They also act as a lender of last resort to commercial banks and other financial institutions during economic distress.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's central banking institution, ranks 12th among the world's central banks by total assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI). Central banks' assets typically include foreign exchange reserves, gold reserves, and government bonds. The top 10 wealthiest central banks globally are known for their significant asset bases, reflecting their substantial influence on global economics and finance.

A central bank’s total assets provide insights into the economic outlook of its country. The assets, detailed in the central bank’s balance sheet, are a key indicator of national economic health. In the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the RBI’s balance sheet grew by 11.07%, reaching Rs 70.47 lakh crore compared to Rs 63.44 lakh crore in FY23. The RBI’s income rose to Rs 2.75 lakh crore, up 17.04% from Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year, according to the central bank’s annual report.

The SWFI report highlights that the Federal Reserve System of the United States is the world’s richest central bank, with assets worth $7.84 trillion. European central banks dominate the list, holding seven of the top ten positions and a combined worth of $11.09 trillion.

Here are the top 10 central banks in the world by total assets:

Federal Reserve System (USA) - $7.84 trillion
People’s Bank of China - $6 trillion
Bank of Japan - $5.54 trillion
Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany) - $2.78 trillion
Bank of France - $2.01 trillion
Norges Bank (Norway) - $1.63 trillion
Bank of Italy - $1.38 trillion
Bank of England - $1.29 trillion
Bank of Spain - $1.05 trillion
Swiss National Bank - $944 billion

In the SWFI list of 100 central banks, the Bank of Ghana and the Central Bank of Paraguay are ranked 99th and 100th, respectively. This ranking underscores the varying economic strengths and assets managed by central banks worldwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement