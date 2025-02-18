“These are passing fads and fantasies,” Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, said in an interview with Reuters.

The swift expansion of India’s quick commerce sector, spearheaded by companies like Zomato (now Eternal) and Swiggy, is unsustainable in the long run, the chief of a top private equity fund said.

“These are passing fads and fantasies,” Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, said in an interview with Reuters.

“The question is whether this micro trend, which (is) running completely on PE (Private Equity) or VC (Venture Capital) funding only without the multi-decadal (economic viability) aspect, will sustain or not,” Srinivasan added.

Invested in Nykaa instead

TVS Capital has previously invested in the beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa. “We looked at Swiggy, Zomato. We didn’t know enough, so we walked away,” Srinivasan said.

“Nykaa was clearly a deeper trend, because the way we looked at it is women coming into the workforce in massive quantities…and fundamentally, the fact that they will have to appear as professional as they can,” he added.

India’s quick commerce sector

India’s quick commerce market, where companies promise deliveries under 10 minutes, has seen annual sales jump from nearly Rs 870 crore to over Rs 52,000 crore, according to a report by Datum Intelligence. Its market size is projected to reach a whopping Rs 3,47,000 crore by 2030.

Other major players in India’s quick commerce sector are Zepto, Amazon, and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Several major investment firms such as Prosus, Tencent Holdings, Nexus Venture Partners, and Info Edge are among the top investors in Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto.