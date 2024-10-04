Twitter
'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

This is not the first time Mahindra has praised Tata. In February 2024, he posted about Tata’s pioneering role in the Indian truck industry

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently called Tata Motors a "respected elder brother." This comment came after a media report on 'X' highlighted that Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surpassed Tata Motors in sales during September to claim the third spot. The report noted that M&M posted its highest-ever monthly sales, with 51,062 units sold, just 39 units behind Hyundai’s 51,101.

    Responding to this on 'X', Mahindra stated that the real race is not with competitors but with one’s own goals. "The only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself; against your OWN aspirations. We have always seen Tata Motors as a respected elder brother that spurs us to keep improving ourselves," Mahindra wrote. 

    He added that he hopes Mahindra also motivates Tata to achieve new heights, acknowledging the shared journey of both companies.

    This is not the first time Mahindra has praised Tata. In February 2024, he posted about Tata’s pioneering role in the Indian truck industry, expressing admiration for their achievements. 

    Mahindra has also acknowledged Tata as a strong competitor that inspires innovation. In a July 2022 tweet, he noted that Tata's constant reinvention drives Mahindra to do better.

