‘We are not currently accepting orders’: Zomato amid heavy rain

No official information has been given by Zomato regarding the problems being faced in the services.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Representational Image
Food delivery app Zomato refused to take orders amidst the rain in the country's capital Delhi-NCR. It has been raining heavily in Delhi for the past 3 days. Meanwhile, when people tried to order from Zomato on Saturday night, they were disappointed with Zomato’s message stating, “We are not currently accepting online orders. We'll be back soon." Screenshots of Zomato started circulating everywhere from social media. 
 
However, no official information was given by Zomato regarding the problems faced in Delhi while it was witnessing continuous rain for the past 3 days. This popular food delivery platform has an order volume of around 500 million across the country and this number is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2026.
 
The citizens took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Zomato to pause its services. Users had varied reactions from disappointment to sarcasm and confusion.  
 
Zomato spokesperson said that due to lack of basic infrastructure, and difficulty roads the company's service has been affected by the weather. He said that we are trying to provide absolutely the best service at this time. He also appealed to the people to sympathise with the ground crew who are facing bad weather on the roads to serve our customers. 
 
The following Saturday night, Zomato stopped accepting online orders. However, the business hasn't made any official statements about this.
