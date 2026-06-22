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Waterways Leisure IPO: Cordelia Cruises bets big on India's growing cruise tourism market

Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is targeting India's growing cruise tourism market with fleet expansion plans and an upcoming IPO.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 07:27 PM IST

Waterways Leisure IPO: Cordelia Cruises bets big on India's growing cruise tourism market
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Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is looking to tap into India's rapidly growing cruise tourism sector as it prepares for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In an interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom discussed the company's expansion strategy, future plans and the reasons behind its IPO move.

Bailom said India's cruise market is still in its early stages despite the country's long coastline and rising middle-class population. He described India as one of the world's most promising cruise markets and said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.

Cordelia Cruises plans fleet expansion

Currently, Cordelia Cruises operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet. According to Bailom, the first new ship is expected to join operations in September this year, while the second vessel is planned for September next year.

The company has spent the past five years testing routes and developing cruise experiences across India and Southeast Asia. Its destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Focus on indian travellers

Bailom said Cordelia Cruises stands apart from international cruise operators because it has been designed specifically for Indian consumers. The company focuses on Indian cuisine, Bollywood-inspired entertainment, regional language support and family-friendly experiences.

Cordelia also follows an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the ticket price. 'Cruising is affordable luxury,' Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia guests is around 34 years, which is much younger than the global cruise industry average.

The company is also targeting weddings, corporate events and group travel as important growth segments.

IPO funds to support growth

Waterways Leisure plans to raise around Rs 585 crore through its IPO. Bailom said the funds will mainly be used for fleet expansion, including future ship acquisitions and lease-related commitments. 'All the money is for growth,' he said, adding that only a small portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

Company highlights debt-free position

A major focus ahead of the IPO is Waterways Leisure's debt-free balance sheet. Bailom said the company is among the few cruise operators globally operating without debt and intends to continue following a low-debt growth strategy.

He added that the business has been growing at nearly 100 per cent year-on-year, driven by increasing demand and growing awareness of cruise holidays among Indian consumers.

Cruise Bharat Mission could boost growth

Bailom said stronger cruise infrastructure will be essential for the industry's future expansion. He pointed to the government's Cruise Bharat Mission, which aims to improve cruise tourism infrastructure and develop more ports across the country.

According to him, better port facilities and connectivity could significantly increase the market opportunity for cruise operators.

India seen as long-term opportunity

Bailom believes India's long coastline, favourable weather conditions and growing disposable incomes make it an attractive long-term market for cruise tourism. He said cruise holidays could eventually become a mainstream leisure choice for Indian travellers, similar to weekend vacations.

As Waterways Leisure moves towards its IPO, the company is betting that rising incomes, tourism demand and improved infrastructure will drive the next phase of India's cruise industry growth.

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