Watermelon worth Rs 5 crore sold every day in Kashmir during Ramadan, all previous records broken

Rs 5 crore worth of watermelon is sold in the Kashmir Valley every day during the month of Ramadan. The sale of fruit generally goes up every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan but this year all records have been broken. More than 100 trucks of watermelon worth Rs 5 crore are sold every day in the fruit mandi of Srinagar.

The produce is generally brought from various states of India including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. And it's for the first time such a large number of trucks are arriving in the Valley laden with watermelons.

“'It's true that we sell watermelons for around Rs 5 crore per day. In the month of Ramadan, it's very warm already and the demand for these fruits increases a lot and this year too we are seeing so much demand. Once the demand increases, we have to procure the produce. This time of the year, the produce mainly comes from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra,'' said Bashir Ahmad, President, Fruit Mandi, Kashmir.

The fruit mandi has around 300 shops in total and in this month around 70 percent of shops have started dealing in watermelons. People who are associated with the trade are happy with the business. According to the officials, Kashmir is one of the biggest consumers of watermelon in the country. And since the produce is brought from various far-flung states, the costing goes up. Officials say the costing comes down when the produce starts to come from states like Punjab.

