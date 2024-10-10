Mukesh Ambani was received by Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani paid their last respects to Ratan Tata at the NCPA on Thursday afternoon. They were along with other family members including son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka. Ambani came to pay homage where the mortal remains were kept for the public.

The billionaire was received by Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Ambani also met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The Ambanis paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Ratan Tata. Watch the video here:

WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani pay last tributes to Ratan Tata in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/swCd0E19kB — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Later, he was seen having a word with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Ambani had also visited the Breach Candy Hospital immediately after the death of Ratan Tata late last night. The 86-year-old Tata breathed his last at the hospital after a brief illness.

