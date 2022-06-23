Watch: Kia Carens secures 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test, Mahindra XUV 700 bags award

Kia Carens has scored 3 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP safety test.

Kia Carens has scored 3 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP safety test. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 700 has now achieved a ‘Safer Choice’ Award after a previous five star rating. Global NCAP has shared the the last set of results for the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under its current test protocols. As from next month the assessment protocols will be updated to include side impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection requirements.

As per programme, the made in India Carens was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two frontal airbags, two side body airbags and two side head protection airbags. ESC is also a standard fit in this spec. The Carens was also side impact tested and fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement.

During the assessment the Carens demonstrated an unstable structure, marginal protection to the driver’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s feet. Global NCAP noted that the model is still sold with a lap belt in the rear central seating position instead of a three point seatbelt.

When it comes to Mahindra, it achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award this time for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance. To recall, in November 2021 the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Mahindra voluntarily submitted the XUV 700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements.