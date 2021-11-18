WATCH: Elon Musk joins video call with 16-month-old son 'X' on his lap

After Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute himself in a video conference recently, now Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been a part of a viral video call courtesy his young son ‘X’.

Musk was addressing audience during an online event hosted by the National Academies Space Studies Board. As Musk tried to present and speak on SpaceX’s Starship program, his 16-month-old son was comfortably perched on his genius dad’s lap.

Musk junior, whose named X Æ A-12, was a surprise guest at the event to the audience delight. When Elon Musk switched on his camera for his turn, the young boy was already out there waiting to be a part of the call.

X stared at the computer screen in all seriousness as Musk geared up to speak. The screen had videos of rockets. X got excited and made some toddler sounds to express it. Elon Musk responded to his son, telling him it’s a “rocket”.

Baby Musk kept moving his hands and tapping on the computer table. Finally, another person entered the room and took X away and Elon Musk was able to start his talk. Watch the adorable scenes here:

The cut from the video call is being widely circulated across social media. A prominent US journalist posted the clip, tagged Musk and wrote alongside on Twitter, “Elon and baby giving a Starship presentation. As he once told me, ‘Mars needs babies.’”

It does need people! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2021

The SpaceX boss replied, “It (Mars) does need people!”

X was born on May 4, 2021 to Elon Musk and his partner Grimes, a famous singer from Canada. While his name X AE A-XII Musk looks complex, its pronunciation is pretty simple “ex- eye”, as his mother had shared once. The toddler’s nickname is Little X.

Elon Musk had revealed in September this year that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”. He added that they were on good terms, still living and raising their son together.

The world’s richest man has fathered six children before X and has been married on three occasions, including marrying Westworld actress Talulah Riley twice.