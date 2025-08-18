'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Business

BUSINESS

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

SBI must reconsider its actions in this matter, as it has already withdrawn show-cause notices issued against five other non-executive directors, Reliance Group's counsel said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

SBI’s action against Anil Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group, violates the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, said Reliance Group's counsel, adding that no personal hearing is allowed to the businessman, Zee Business reported. SBI must reconsider its actions in this matter, as it has already withdrawn show-cause notices issued against five other non-executive directors, stated the counsel. 

"SBI’s ex-parte action against Ambani is in violation of the principles laid down by the top court, according to the counsel. SBI must reconsider its actions in this matter, as it has already withdrawn show-cause notices issued against five other non-executive directors”, stated the counsel.

This comes weeks after Canara Bank, one of RCOM’s consortium lenders, had on July 10 unconditionally withdrawn its decision to classify Reliance Communications’ accounts and Anil Ambani as fraud before the Bombay High Court. "By doing so, the Bank (Canara Bank) acknowledged that the earlier classification could not be sustained in law and chose not to pursue the matter further. This development highlights the inconsistency in the approach of different lenders within the same consortium, and raises questions as to why SBI continues to maintain its position on this matter," according to the counsel. 

SBI vs Anil Ambani

India’s largest public sector bank, SBI had in April 2025 withdrawn the show-cause notices issued against five non-executive directors of RCOM. But Ambani alone continues to face fraud action, raising concerns of selective treatment. The counsel had in July stated that the action came nearly a year after the bank failed to respond to the company’s last communication. The matter relates to SBI's move to classify the RCom account as fraud and report Ambani to the RBI, raising concerns around procedural fairness and regulatory consistency.

The action was taken through an ex-parte order--such orders are issued without a hearing--and based on a 2020 forensic audit related to a 2016 loan, despite no recent urgency or engagement from the bank for nearly a year.

READ | HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details

What did the government say?

In July this year, the government informed Parliament that SBI had declared both RCom and Ambani as fraud entities on June 13, 2025, under the RBI’s Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and the bank’s board-approved policy. Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that SBI was also in the process of filing a complaint with the CBI. He added that the bank had initiated personal insolvency proceedings against Ambani, which are pending before the NCLT, Mumbai.

