Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

Lucknow building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as 3 more bodies recovered, rescue ops underway

After PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia for Ukraine peace talks: Report

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

HomeBusiness

Business

'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

Bill Gates plans to continue working full-time for at least another decade while balancing his philanthropic and personal interests.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more
Bill Gates
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bill Gates talks about retirement plans: Bill Gates who is the 68-year-old co-founder of Microsoft, finds the idea of working less than full-time unappealing. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his friend Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who still works six days a week. Gates, inspired by Buffett's work ethic, aims to continue his own work as long as his health allows.

Despite his massive net worth of $128 billion, Gates remains committed to his work. He serves as a technology advisor for Microsoft and dedicates much of his time to addressing global challenges such as disease, poverty, climate change, and access to healthcare and education. These issues are central to his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Gates remains deeply invested in ongoing efforts to eradicate diseases like polio and malaria and reduce childhood mortality rates.

One of Gates' latest projects is a five-part Netflix docuseries titled "What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates," set to premiere on September 18. The series will explore the issues that Gates is passionate about and his vision for the future.

Reflecting on his past, Gates acknowledges that his current work-life balance is far different from the early days of Microsoft when he pushed himself and his employees to the limit. In his 20s, Gates was known for his relentless work ethic, working without breaks and even memorizing his employees' license plate numbers to track their comings and goings. However, his friend Warren Buffett eventually persuaded him to ease up and prioritize controlling his own time.

Today, Gates enjoys a more balanced lifestyle. He takes real vacations, plays tennis for fun, and dedicates time to learning about various topics, including Alzheimer's disease and artificial intelligence. While he still finds his work fulfilling, he has also learned the importance of taking breaks and enjoying life outside of work.

Gates plans to continue working at his current pace for at least another 10 years, if not longer, depending on his health. He hopes to keep contributing to the causes he cares about and staying intellectually engaged for as long as possible.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

Meet Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a landmine blast survivor armyman from Nagaland who won bronze at Paris Paralympics

Meet Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a landmine blast survivor armyman from Nagaland who won bronze at Paris Paralympics

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Watch: Video of Jaguar's deadly fight with crocodile go viral, who won?

Watch: Video of Jaguar's deadly fight with crocodile go viral, who won?

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Shruti Sharma's marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement