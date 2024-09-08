'Warren Buffett still comes...': Bill Gates shares why he wants to work for another 20-30 years more

Bill Gates talks about retirement plans: Bill Gates who is the 68-year-old co-founder of Microsoft, finds the idea of working less than full-time unappealing. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his friend Warren Buffett, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who still works six days a week. Gates, inspired by Buffett's work ethic, aims to continue his own work as long as his health allows.

Despite his massive net worth of $128 billion, Gates remains committed to his work. He serves as a technology advisor for Microsoft and dedicates much of his time to addressing global challenges such as disease, poverty, climate change, and access to healthcare and education. These issues are central to his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Gates remains deeply invested in ongoing efforts to eradicate diseases like polio and malaria and reduce childhood mortality rates.

One of Gates' latest projects is a five-part Netflix docuseries titled "What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates," set to premiere on September 18. The series will explore the issues that Gates is passionate about and his vision for the future.

Reflecting on his past, Gates acknowledges that his current work-life balance is far different from the early days of Microsoft when he pushed himself and his employees to the limit. In his 20s, Gates was known for his relentless work ethic, working without breaks and even memorizing his employees' license plate numbers to track their comings and goings. However, his friend Warren Buffett eventually persuaded him to ease up and prioritize controlling his own time.

Today, Gates enjoys a more balanced lifestyle. He takes real vacations, plays tennis for fun, and dedicates time to learning about various topics, including Alzheimer's disease and artificial intelligence. While he still finds his work fulfilling, he has also learned the importance of taking breaks and enjoying life outside of work.

Gates plans to continue working at his current pace for at least another 10 years, if not longer, depending on his health. He hopes to keep contributing to the causes he cares about and staying intellectually engaged for as long as possible.

