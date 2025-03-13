Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, on Thursday, i.e., March 13, expressed his happiness after taking the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway that runs through his native village, Chidambaranathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, on Thursday, i.e., March 13, expressed his happiness after taking the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway that runs through his native village, Chidambaranathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Seeing an exit sign for Chidambaranathapuram on the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway, the Zoho founder said that it is what makes his small village "important".

In a post on 'X', Vembu wrote, "The exit sign makes my small village feel ‘important’! Now I want to see an electric train station too!"

For the first time ever, I took the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway that runs through my native village Chidambaranathapuram

and the exit sign makes my small village feel "important"!



Now I want to see an electric train station too! pic.twitter.com/xmeSWjbt9L — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 13, 2025

Sridhar Vembu has, several times, advocated promoting decentralised economies through rural infrastructural growth. With the establishment of Zoho’s rural office setup in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, Vembu emphasised his stance on bolstering rural economies and reducing urban dependency.