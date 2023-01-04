Want to reschedule your train journey? Here's how to do it without paying cancellation fees

File Photo

Travellers sometimes find that they have purchased a train ticket for a certain day, but that they are unable to use it because of an unanticipated scenario. You lose money if you have to cancel your train ticket since the railroad will charge you a cancellation fee. However, if you suppose you can reschedule your trip for an earlier or later date, you may avoid incurring a cancellation penalty.

The expiration date of a train ticket may be advanced or "preponed," as permitted by the rail company's rules. 48 hours before the train leaves, you must turn in your ticket at the reservation counter. You must also ask for a different date at this time. Additionally, this window is perfect for doing a class upgrade.

Once an application is received, the date and class are changed. There are no costs associated with rescheduling the event date. If the upgrade is to a higher fare class, you will be responsible for the price difference.

The railway station you want to depart from may be changed if necessary. Before the first chart of the train is prepared, you must make a request to the Chief Reservation Supervisor or the Reservation Supervisor on duty. During business hours, you may do so at the PRC.

Also, READ: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad temperatures plummet amid cold wave; read IMD's latest weather update

Additionally, the IRCTC website and number 139 may be used for this purpose. Both phone reservations and internet bookings for trains may use this service.

If you'd want to extend your train ride while you're already on board, you may do so. Those working the ticket counter are the ones you need to talk to about this. This may be done either before or after the train pulls into the station from which you plan to depart. Any costs incurred due to the extended journey will be the responsibility of TTE to recoup. Similarly, if you call TTE, we can help you switch courses even if you're on the road.