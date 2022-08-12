Search icon
Want to check your train's live running status? Here's how you can do it via Paytm

Customers can also get real-time updates about the availability of seats from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Every day someone misses their train because they are not sure about the train's live running status. However, now Paytm has come up with a way in which one can check the live running status of their train via the app. One97 Communications’ flagship services company, Paytm, not only helps users to book train tickets but also assists in spotting the train in real-time.

Here's how you can check the live train status on the Paytm app

Step 1: Enter the name of the train or the train number

Step 2: Select the station from where you will be boarding the train.

Step 3: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned, and click on "Check Live Status"

Step 4: You will now be able to spot your train via the Paytm app. 

In addition to checking the live status, users can also book train tickets via the Paytm app on their mobile phones. Customers can get real-time updates about the availability of seats from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

