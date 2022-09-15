Want to buy a place in Delhi? DDA is selling 8500 flats; here's how to apply

Representational Image

For the people who dream of their lives in the country's capital Delhi, there is a great opportunity to fulfil it. You can buy your house cheaply by applying under the scheme of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Actually, DDA has started the 2022 Housing Scheme Online. Under this, a total of 8,500 flats are being sold.

Beginning last Monday, applicants for these apartments can submit their applications online. If you'd like to purchase this apartment as well, you can submit an application via the DDA website in a few simple steps. Out of these 8,500 apartments, the reservation fee for an EWS apartment has been set at Rs. 10,000, while the reservation fee for a LIG apartment has been set at Rs. 15,000.

The Housing Authority has shared the information about the launch of this scheme through a tweet (DDA Tweet). Along with this, it has been clearly said in the tweet of DDA, that this is your chance to buy your dream house and you can book your flat immediately by paying online. Delhi Development Authority has said that these flats are being sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly. pic.twitter.com/WqeZV7GF2x September 12, 2022

According to the report, a person buying a flat under the 2022 housing scheme online will get more benefits. In this, the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will also be given to the buyers under the credit linked scheme. Booking these flats is very easy and there is no need to rush for this. Buyers can book it through the website http://www.dda.gov.in and http://www.eservices.dda.org.in.

The Delhi Development Authority constructed these EWS and LIG apartments in Narela, North Delhi. which are situated on the border with Haryana. Regarding the cost of these two types of flats, the DDA has maintained a price range for EWS flats between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 12.42 lakh. Additionally, the cost of the LIG apartment has been set at between Rs 18.10 lakh and Rs 22.80 lakh.