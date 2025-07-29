Walmart salaries REVEALED: How much software engineers, project managers, data scientists earn at retail giant

Walmart, the American retail giant, is investing quite a lot on its workforce which is pretty evident in its newly-revealed salary data. The Arkansas-based company is offering salaries above of USD 400,000 for staff members in leadership roles. Read on to know more details.

Walmart, the American retail giant, is investing quite a lot on its workforce which is pretty evident in its newly-revealed salary data. The Arkansas-headquartered company is offering salaries above of USD 400,000 for staff members in leadership roles, as it attempts to match up with tech leaders including the likes of Google and Amazon. Let's take a quick look at the salaries of software engineers, project managers, data scientists, and people serving in other key roles at the firm.

How much are Walmart employees making?

According to the data released by Walmart, software engineers at the company are earning between USD 99,244 and USD 234,000 (Rs 86 lakh and Rs 2 crore). These roles include Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Staff Software Engineer, and Principal Software Engineer. Meanwhile, IT project managers are getting between USD 121,000 to USD 286,000 (Rs 1.05 crore to Rs 2.48 crore). Data Scientists at the firm are making money in the range of USD 127,304 to 286,000 (Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 2.48 crore). Employees in the Marketing & UX team are getting between USD 142,002 to USD 286,000 (Rs 1.23 crore to Rs 2.48 crore). Those in the leadership role are receiving salaries between USD 184,827 to USD 416,000 (Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 3.61 crore).

How many jobs are open at Walmart?

Walmart, that also owns the Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, had about 45,000 job openings across the globe as of late-July. Though most of the roles were in Walmart stores and Sam’s Club warehouses. Nearly 550 of the open positions were in tech and analyst positions. Significantly, in the first half of this year, Walmart hired around 1,750 employees through H-1B visa.