FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Eshaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's newly married cousin, was part of Krrish 3, Kaabil as..., dated popular TV actress for 10 years, she is...

Startling revelation: Muhammad Yunus-led government accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay Bangladesh elections

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling the secret recipe

Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the line

YouTube Integrates Stablecoin Payments for Millions of Creators

SEBI’s Digital Gold Caution: What the regulator is really signaling to investors?

Parliament Finally Said It Out Loud: India Needs a Tokenisation Law

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, Ayush Loharuka lead Bihar to break THIS world record, it is...

Ameesha Patel CONFIRMS Humraaz 2, admits sequel of Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna-starrer will 'do good business': 'More than us, the producers...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Eshaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's newly married cousin, was part of Krrish 3, Kaabil as..., dated popular TV actress for 10 years, she is...

Meet Eshaan? Hrithik's newly married cousin, dated popular actress for 10 years

Startling revelation: Muhammad Yunus-led government accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay Bangladesh elections

Muhammad Yunus-led govt accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay polls

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling the secret recipe

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss

From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the line

The SEC just signaled something very different: tokenization is not being welcomed as a replacement for the existing market structure. It is being permitted inside it, under incumbent rules, with a stopwatch running.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the line
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For years, “tokenized securities” sounded like a parallel universe. A cleaner, faster market running outside the pipes of traditional finance.

The SEC just signaled something very different: tokenization is not being welcomed as a replacement for the existing market structure. It is being permitted inside it, under incumbent rules, with a stopwatch running.

On December 11, 2025, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets staff issued a no-action letter to The Depository Trust Company (DTC), the DTCC subsidiary that sits at the center of U.S. post-trade settlement. The relief gives DTC a three-year window to operate a preliminary, voluntary tokenization service under defined conditions.

What the SEC actually allowed, and why it matters?

A no-action letter is not a new law. It is the SEC staff saying, “Based on what you described, we do not intend to recommend enforcement action.” In practice, it is often how regulators let markets test new plumbing without rewriting the entire rulebook first.

In this case, the signal is bigger than the paperwork. The SEC staff letter and the accompanying SEC statement frame tokenization as a market infrastructure experiment led by the entity that already maintains the industry’s core ledger of entitlements. That distinction matters.

DTC’s model is about tokenizing security entitlements held through DTC, not creating a free-for-all marketplace of synthetic stock tokens. The service is described as voluntary and limited, operating only on supported blockchains that meet DTC’s standards.

The guardrails are the story

If you want to know what regulators fear most about tokenized securities, read the controls.

Two guardrails stand out:

1. Time-boxed permission: the relief is explicitly limited to three years, which forces learning, data, and reassessment rather than permanent approval by default.

2. Sanctions and screening expectations: the program is built with explicit compliance language, including OFAC-related screening expectations. That is not a technical footnote. It is the SEC making clear that “on-chain” does not mean “outside accountability.”

This is why the moment is consequential. Tokenization is being accepted, but only with the assumptions of regulated markets: identity, controls, auditability, and enforceability.

What is being tokenized, and when it may go live?

PR 16 V2

DTCC’s own materials describe the authorization as applying to a defined set of highly liquid assets and a controlled production environment, with rollout anticipated in the second half of 2026.

In other words, this is not a headline about a full market migration tomorrow. It is a structured on-ramp.

The deeper takeaway: tokenization is being “domesticated”

If you are a builder, the message is blunt: the path to tokenized U.S. securities that can touch real capital is increasingly routed through the same institutions that already run clearing and settlement.

If you are an investor, the signal is equally clear: the winning tokenization models are likely to be the ones that preserve familiar protections, not the ones that promise to bypass them.

And if you are a regulator, this is a rare outcome where experimentation and control coexist. The SEC gets a pilot it can observe. DTC gets room to test. Markets get a “yes, but” instead of a hard no.

What to watch over the next 12 to 24 months?

The headlines will focus on tokenization, but the real story will be measured in operational details:

• Do tokenized entitlements meaningfully reduce friction, or simply add a second ledger that must be reconciled?

• How will access be governed: who can participate, under what onboarding, and with what disclosures?

• Will this accelerate shorter settlement cycles in practice, or remain a limited rails upgrade?

• What does the SEC ask for next: expanded scope, tighter limits, or a formal rulemaking process?

Tokenization is no longer a debate about whether markets will move on-chain. The debate is now about who gets to define “on-chain,” under what rules, and inside which perimeter.

This no-action window answers that question, at least for now: Wall Street can tokenize, but it will do it through DTC, with compliance built into the design, and with the SEC watching the clock.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Eshaan Roshan: Hrithik Roshan's newly married cousin, was part of Krrish 3, Kaabil as..., dated popular TV actress for 10 years, she is...
    Meet Eshaan? Hrithik's newly married cousin, dated popular actress for 10 years
    Startling revelation: Muhammad Yunus-led government accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay Bangladesh elections
    Muhammad Yunus-led govt accused of getting Osman Hadi killed to delay polls
    Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling the secret recipe
    Jacqueline Fernandez swears by Sri Lankan dish Kottu Roti, here's unravelling
    Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the line
    Wall street just opened the tokenization door, and put DTC at the front of the l
    YouTube Integrates Stablecoin Payments for Millions of Creators
    YouTube Integrates Stablecoin Payments for Millions of Creators
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
    Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
    From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
    From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
    From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
    From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
    From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
    From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
    Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
    Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement