Vodafone new plan for Rs.1,699 with attractive benefits

Vodafone has introduced a new plan for its customers. The new prepaid plan comes with yearly validity. The price of the prepaid plan is Rs. 1,699.

It gives 1GB fast data per day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited local and national calling . After the daily limit of data is used, users can continue to serve the internet at only 50p per MB.

This plan will give tough competition to other companies like Airtel, Jio, Idea. In the last few weeks Vodafone has introduced a no. of plans.

Airtel and Reliance Jio also has Yearly plans which provide almost same benifits as Vodafone plan. They provide 100 SMS/daily, unlimited calling, 365 days validity and both plan costs Rs. 1,699. But coming on data facility Airtel gives 1GB data per day while Jio gives 1.5Gb data per day and after the daily limit is used the speed of the internet reduced to 64Kbps.

Recently, Vodafone has introduced few plans. First one costs Rs.50 which gives talktime of Rs.39.7, and then there are full talktime plans which prices at Rs.100 and Rs.500 .

It also introduced Rs.24 plan for those user who just want to extend their prepaid validity.