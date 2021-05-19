Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 crore customers - all details here

Vodafone Idea has introduced a one-time offer for its 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic times. It will extend benefits of up to Rs 294 crore through this offer.

The telecom operator will provide Rs 49 pack to 6 crore customers for free. The plan includes a talk time worth Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.

"Vi will provide Rs 49 pack free to over 60 million low-income customers due to the current situation. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely," the company said in a statement.

With this Vodafone is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times.

Additionally, Vi has also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79 offering huge benefits to a large base of the population. This special recharge comes with the benefit of Double Talktime of Rs 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days. Availability of this offer will be for a limited time period.

Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.