Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in..., delivers 4000...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know

DA Hike News: Big Dhanteras, Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 3%

IRCTC website DOWN amid heavy Diwali rush, thousands struggle to book tatkal train tickets

Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check gold, silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on October 17

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'

This IT giant adds over 8000 employees in Q2 even as others cut jobs, not TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in..., delivers 4000...

To keep costs low, most projects are developed on the outskirts of major cities, allowing prices to remain within reach for middle-income families.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in..., delivers 4000...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has expanded his footprint into the real estate sector. He is the promoter of Karrm Infrastructure, a company known for delivering affordable housing to hundreds of families, with the mission of helping common people realise their dream of owning a home.

Thanks to this focused vision, Karrm Infrastructure has already sold and delivered over 4,000 homes, establishing itself as a strong player in the affordable housing space.

In a recent interview, Oberoi shared insights into his company’s goals and growth strategy. He said the core focus remains simple — to provide high-quality yet affordable homes that meet a growing demand in India’s housing market.

To keep costs low, most projects are developed on the outskirts of major cities, allowing prices to remain within reach for middle-income families.

Over 4,000 Homes Delivered

According to a report by Magicbricks, Karrm Infrastructure’s rapid success lies not just in numbers but in the lives it has transformed. The company’s delivery of 4,000 homes in a short time reflects both the strong demand for its projects and its efficient execution.

Vivek Oberoi also revealed an ambitious financial goal — the company aims for a Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in the coming years. Karrm Infrastructure’s main focus remains on affordable housing, particularly targeting middle and lower-middle-class buyers.

Most of its projects are strategically located near major employment hubs in regions such as Thane and Palghar, Maharashtra, which offer good transport connectivity and growing infrastructure. The company relies on standardized construction techniques to ensure faster project completion, which has helped it build trust among homebuyers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnataka Caste and Socio-Economic Survey, know what this survey is about
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty decline to take part in Karnatak
Viral video: Sonakshi Sinha radiates 'glow' with hubby Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis' show, netizens are sure 'she is pregnent'
'Sonakshi Sinha is pregnant': Netizens comment on actress' latest appearence
Delhi witnesses season’s lowest temperature at..., AQI dips to ‘poor’ category; check IMD forecast here
Delhi witnesses season’s lowest temperature at..., AQI dips to ‘poor’ category; 
New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; check requirements
New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; c
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Papua
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE