Vivek Oberoi makes this big move, his company targets Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in..., delivers 4000...

To keep costs low, most projects are developed on the outskirts of major cities, allowing prices to remain within reach for middle-income families.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has expanded his footprint into the real estate sector. He is the promoter of Karrm Infrastructure, a company known for delivering affordable housing to hundreds of families, with the mission of helping common people realise their dream of owning a home.

Thanks to this focused vision, Karrm Infrastructure has already sold and delivered over 4,000 homes, establishing itself as a strong player in the affordable housing space.

In a recent interview, Oberoi shared insights into his company’s goals and growth strategy. He said the core focus remains simple — to provide high-quality yet affordable homes that meet a growing demand in India’s housing market.

To keep costs low, most projects are developed on the outskirts of major cities, allowing prices to remain within reach for middle-income families.

Over 4,000 Homes Delivered

According to a report by Magicbricks, Karrm Infrastructure’s rapid success lies not just in numbers but in the lives it has transformed. The company’s delivery of 4,000 homes in a short time reflects both the strong demand for its projects and its efficient execution.

Vivek Oberoi also revealed an ambitious financial goal — the company aims for a Rs 1 lakh crore valuation in the coming years. Karrm Infrastructure’s main focus remains on affordable housing, particularly targeting middle and lower-middle-class buyers.

Most of its projects are strategically located near major employment hubs in regions such as Thane and Palghar, Maharashtra, which offer good transport connectivity and growing infrastructure. The company relies on standardized construction techniques to ensure faster project completion, which has helped it build trust among homebuyers.