Meet Vishal Jindal, IITian who earned Rs 37 lakh per day revenue selling biryani, aims for Rs 1000 crore turnover

Vishal Jindal is also on the board of the Singapore-based Ecosystem Advisory. (File)

Vishal Jindal co-founded Biryani By Kilo, one of India's best selling food brands, in 2015. Since then, the company's annual revenue has soared. However, he isn't satisfied with the kind of success his brand has achieved over the last few years. He will hit a turnover of Rs 1000 crore by the next two-three years. Here's the story of an IITian who chose to sell biryani and completely aced the business.

Jindal oversees the strategy and marketing of the business venture. That he is a foodie himself, helps in the business. He has been part of many other businesses as well. However, the biryani business is his passion. The main idea behind the business was to revive the Khansama tradition of India where each order is prepared individually. The biryani is packed in a clay plot, sealed with baked flour.

Jindal is also on the board of the Singapore-based Ecosystem Advisory. This is not his first company. He had founded the Gurgaon-based private equity fund called Carpediem Capital Partners. He was also the founder and MD of Fidelity Ventures and CEO of Akshayam Capital.

He was also the director of a company called Bhartiya Electronics Pvt Ltd. He founded the business and made it a multi-million dollar company. It had 100 employees and offices in all metros. He also worked in America as a marketing associate for Amano Cincinnati Inc, in 1994.

He did his engineering from IIT. He later completed his MBA from New York's Syracuse University. He studied finance in the London School of Economics.

In the financial year 2023, he was expecting a revenue of Rs 300 crore. The company is currently in loss. However, he expects to break even in June 2023. The company gets more than 10000 orders per day at Rs 700-750 ticket size. The company has over 100 outlets in more than 45 Indian cities, including all metros.

In FY 2022, they earned a revenue of Rs 135 crore. In FY 21, they earned Rs 65.6 crore.

They aim for a turnover of Rs 1000 crore in the next 2-3 years.

He also wants to increase the marketing spend in the financial year 2023.

He told TOI that he wants to build a business bigger than McDonald's and Starbucks.