Virat Kohli emerges as India's most valued celebrity brand with Rs..., beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh; check rankings here

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as India's most valued celebrity brand, after 2020, 2021, and 2023, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2024.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as India's most valued celebrity brand, after 2020, 2021, and 2023, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2024. Kohli had bagged the top rank in terms of brand value at USD 231.1 million (around Rs 2,050 crores) in 2023.

Other than Kohli, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh also retained their positions. Singh, who is set to appear on-screen with his next film Dhuandhar, had secured the second rank with a brand value of USD 107.7 million. Shah Rukh Khan, aka King Khan, bagged the third spot with USD 145.7 million in 2024.

According to Kroll, the overall brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2024 reached USD 2 billion, witnessing a nine percent jump as compared to 2023. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, best known for her roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, and Bramhastra, emerged as the top female celebrity. She secured the fourth position with a valuation of USD 116.4 million.

Master Blaster makes a comeback

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar made a stunning comeback, securing the fifth spot with a valuation of USD 112.2 million. In addition, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon secured the 19th spot, Tamannaah Bhatia rose to 21. Jasprit Bumrah, world’s No1 bowler in ICC Test cricket, was placed at 22nd spot. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday secured the 25th rank.