Virat Kohli earns Rs 1.27 crore without doing anything, Abhishek Bachchan gets Rs 18 lakh from SBI per month, here how

People from all walks of life are exploring diverse ways to make money through investments in today's dynamic financial landscape. From the common man to actors, businessmen and sportsmen are all actively diversifying their investments to make the most out of them.

Recently, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made headlines for leasing out his commercial property for lucrative returns. Reports suggest that Kohli will pocket around Rs 9 lakh every month from this. Moreover, this rental income is projected to escalate annually by 5 percent.

Notably, Kohli is not the only cricketer leveraging the real estate sector to bolster his earnings. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have also leased out their properties for both commercial and residential purposes.

Among Bollywood biggies, the Bachchan family is known for its savvy investment practices Abhishek Bachchan has leased the ground floor of their opulent Juhu bungalow, Ammu and Vats, to the State Bank of India. This lucrative lease agreement spans 15 years, guaranteeing substantial rental income for the Bachchan family.

According to reports from Zapkey.com, documents detailing the 15-year lease agreement between the Bachchan family and the State Bank of India have surfaced and Abhishek Bachchan currently earns a monthly rent of Rs 18.9 lakh from the bank. However, the agreement stipulates incremental increases in rent over time, with the rent expected to escalate to Rs 23.6 lakh per month after five years. After a decade, the rent is slated to go up to Rs 29.5 lakh per month.