Rishab Shetty, Co-Founder, Viral Fission talks about building a GenZ ready workplace:

So early in the journey, Viral Fission is investing to set up a tailor-made workplace culture for GenZ. With your recent video on hiring, tell us more about it.

The internet is full of essay long job descriptions with the industry jargon of what the job entails. While this has been the conventional way, it often leaves ambiguity in the mind of a job seeker, especially a fresher. Genzers are well-known for their heads on, no-sugar coat approach. They demand to know what their workplace has to offer, whether it will add value to them and how they will fit in. Since we are a company invested in building experiences for Gen Z, our focus is to get Genzers onboard. Our objective is not only focused on investing in hiring quantity but also the right set of people and meeting their expectations mid-way. Our campaign “Not Your regular Hiring’ is just us walking the talk. If we call ourselves experts in Gen Z intelligence then, the first place to start is from The VF HQ itself.

When you say quality talent hiring, what are some of the ways you are ensuring that?

For us, quality is defined by the ability of the employee to unlearn preconceived ideas about the youth and learn with them. With this in mind, we aim to invest in creating a Genz led workforce while opening avenues of opportunities to upskill and add to their portfolio as professionals. The space we operate in is fairly unexplored and ever-changing thus as an organisation we must be consistently evolving and curating tailored insight-led policies to meet the demand.

They say that employee engagement is a journey and with a generation as dynamic as Genz, what are some of the ways you manage that?

Whether it is a Genz or not, employee engagement is an essential journey for any organization. But with Genzers it is a demanding one. Measurable goals and timely feedback are essential to keep the generation engaged.

We highlight short term achievements and goals from time to time among our employees to keep everyone aligned to the vision and provide enough information to represent the company beyond the work environment.

Genzers are expected to account for 27% of the overall workforce by 2025 according to a report by McCrindle. With that in mind, it is pertinent to curate offerings that meet their expectations midway. They demand flexibility and authenticity from their employers and our video is a testimony to the transparent processes we follow.

Like any other employer, we have defined KPIs but with the flexibility to present and add a few of their own. Efforts and inputs are valuable, thus we incentivise new ideas and initiatives to encourage healthy competition within. Every employee is given a chance to communicate their passion projects to their respective managers and upon successfully completing their individual KPIs the employees are given an opportunity to work on their passion projects within the organisation as an added incentive.

Some other initiatives include regular mentorship sessions for both professional and casual briefings, an open door policy for open communication, flexibility in work hours and freedom to choose their projects.

How do you plan to keep up with the recruitment process and employee engagement for the future?

We want to build a seamless recruitment process for Genz as well as a workplace that meets their expectations. We aim at looking at this more holistically and adding layers to solve challenges. Having said that, Gen Z is a dynamic cohort and with their demands changing overtime so will our recruitment process.

