VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and Mahindra?

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has debuted with the VF6 and the VF7 electric SUVs, priced competitively, undercutting several Tata and Mahindra electric SUVs in the Indian market. While the VinFast VF6 price starts at Rs 16.49 lakh, the VinFast VF7 price begins at Rs 20.89 lakh. Both prices are introductory ex-showroom.

VF6 and VF7 are being locally assembled in India at the Thoothukudi facility (Tamil Nadu) of the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV), playing a significant part in the competitive price of both models.

VinFast VF6 Electric SUV



The VF6 comes with a 59.6kWh battery pack, an impressive 2,730mm long wheelbase, and 190mm ground clearance. It promises a top range of 468 kms -- at Rs 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The model has two interior trim colours and three variants: Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity.

VinFast VF7 Electric SUV



The VF7 is a larger model, more than 4,500mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,840mm. There are two battery packs and five variants, including Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky and Sky Infinity. The electric SUV also has two interior colour options and two drivetrain options — FWD and AWD.

Bookings for the VinFast VF6 and VF7 are now open with a refundable token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries are slated to start later this year, offering complimentary charging and maintenance until 2028.



VinFast's future plans

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, announced that the company has set a production capacity of 50,000 units in its first phase, with plans to increase output by 150,000 units in the second phase. Initially considered under India's EV policy for subsidised imports, VinFast opted to prioritise its local factory instead. Chau expressed optimism about India's market, revealing plans to expand into electric two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, charging networks, and potentially the hospitality sector.

VinFast is strengthening its market presence with 32 outlets across 27 cities, via partnerships with 13 dealer groups. Key cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The company has also forged strategic alliances with firms like RoadGrid, myTVS, Global Assure, and BatX Energies for charging infrastructure, diagnostics, and battery recycling solutions.