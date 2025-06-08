Vijay Mallya, once known as “King of Good Times”, was the epitome of India's flamboyant business elite. He became the chairman of United Breweries Group at the age of 28 and built a sprawling conglomerate with interests in liquor, aviation, real estate, and sports.

Former owner of Kingfisher Airlines and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL team Vijay Mallya, recently, made headlines again after appearing on Raj Shamani's podcast "Figuring Out" for a marathon 4-hour session. Mallya's story is one of high-profile success and spectacular downfall, marked by controversy, financial woes, and a prolonged legal battle.

At one point, Vijay Mallya, known as “King of Good Times”, was the epitome of India's flamboyant business elite. He became the chairman of United Breweries Group at the age of 28 and built a sprawling conglomerate with interests in liquor, aviation, real estate, and sports. His glamorous lifestyle and high-profile ventures, including ownership of RCB and sponsorship deals in Formula 1, made him a household name. According to Forbes and The Independent (UK), Mallya's net worth surged from USD 750 million in 2013 to USD 1.2 billion by July 2022.

However, Mallya's ambitious foray into aviation proved to be his undoing. Kingfisher Airlines, launched in 2005, faced financial distress following the 2008 global financial crisis, eventually defaulting on loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore (approx. USD 1.1 billion). By 2012, the airline had ceased operations, and Mallya came under mounting scrutiny from Indian regulators and banks.

Vijay Mallya's legal battles and extradition woes

In 2016, Mallya left India for the UK on what he insists was a "prescheduled visit", shortly before being accused of wilful default. The Supreme Court of India declared Mallya guilty in 2017 in a contempt of court case for transferring USD 40 million to his children, breaching court orders. He was sentenced to four months in jail and fined Rs 2,000 (£21). Despite India's formal extradition request, Mallya continues to reside in England, calling his stay there "fully legitimate."

How much money has been recovered from Vijay Mallya?

So far, Rs 14000 crore has been recovered from Vijay Mallya. His Kingfisher House located in Vile Parle, Mumbai was auctioned for Rs 52.55 crore in the year 2021. Apart from this, the luxurious villa located in Goa was sold for Rs 73 crore.

How much property Vijay Mallya owns now?

Despite his financial woes, Mallya reportedly owns several luxury assets, including a penthouse and three luxury condos at Trump Plaza in New York, and the Le Grande Jardin estate in France. However, his reputation remains tarnished, and his case has become a symbol of India's struggles with high-profile financial offenders, raising broader concerns about corporate governance, bad loans, and regulatory oversight.

As Mallya turns 69 this year, his fall from grace reflects a wider narrative about unchecked ambition, the fragility of debt-fuelled empires, and the complexities of cross-border justice. While some of his businesses continue to operate, including interests in the liquor sector via United Breweries (now majority-owned by Heineken), Mallya's legacy remains a cautionary tale of the high-flying business world.

"A business failure is compared or is equivalent to a fraud," Mallya said during the podcast, arguing that entrepreneurial risk should not be criminalised. Mallya has continued to maintain his innocence, stating publicly that he is open to returning to India, provided he is assured a fair trial. His legal team has argued that Indian prisons do not meet required standards for extradition under UK law.