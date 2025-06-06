Popular podcaster Raj Shamani's latest guest has created a buzz on the Internet. After 9 years of silence, 'Fugitive' businessman Vijay Mallya made an appearance on the podcast on Thursday, June 6, 2025.

Popular podcaster Raj Shamani's latest guest has created a buzz on the Internet. After 9 years of silence, 'Fugitive' businessman Vijay Mallya made an appearance on the podcast on Thursday, June 6, 2025. In a four-hour-long conversation on podcast 'Figuring Out', he opened about his loan, message to Kingfisher employees and his plan to return to India. The podcast is titled 'Vijay Mallya Podcast: Rise & Downfall Of Kingfisher Airlines, Loans & RCB'

Vijay Mallya is former Kingfisher Airlines chief, co-owner of Force India Formula and was the chairman of United Breweries Holdings (UBH), a conglomerate known for the Kingfisher beer brand . He is also the ex-owner of IPL franchise RCB, who just won their maiden IPL trophy. He is best known as 'fugitive' as he faces multiple fraud charges in India. he has allegedly defrauded a consortium of Indian banks of over ₹9,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion). His now-defunct Kingfisher company was given huge loans. He is accused of running away from India without paying loans.

Vijay Mallya shared a series of posts on his X handle, resharing his podcast clips. "For those who are interested, I have spoken for the first time in nine years on this podcast. I want to say sorry to the employees of Kingfisher Airlines and also to set the record straight with facts and the truth,' he wrote.

On his will to return to India

On the Podcast, Raj Shamani asked if he is willing to return. To which Vijay Mallya responded, “If I have assurance of a fair trial and a dignified existence in India, you may be right, but I don’t.”

“But, you should also be aware that there are other people who the government of India is targeting for extradition from the UK back to India in whose case, they have got a judgment from the high court of appeal that Indian detention conditions are violative of article 3 of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) and therefore they can’t be sent back,” he added.

Upon being called 'fugitive'

Raj Shamani addressed the most crucial question, whether Mallya thinks it was fair to be called a 'fugitive' for leaving India and not coming back. He replied, "I flew out of India on a pre scheduled visit. Fair enough, I did not return for reasons that I consider valid, so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead, but where is the ‘chor’ coming from… where is the ‘chori’?"

'Fugitive' allegations on Vijay Mallya

Earlier in the day, Mallya claimed that banks have recovered Rs 14,100 crore from him against his debt of Rs 6,203 crore. He also reiterated that he was being discriminated against as opposed to other defaulters who received relief from banks. Mallya had made similar claims in December 2024 and last February. His downfall began with the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012, leaving behind massive unpaid dues to banks, employees, and airport authorities.

Mallya is accused of defrauding Indian banks and running away to the United Kingdom. The allegations also include diverting funds to overseas accounts and shell companies, and money laundering, as charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has resided in London, United kingdom and has not returned to India since. The Indian government is making extradition efforts for his return, and submitted an extradition request in 2017. However, Vijay Mallya is in a prolonged battle against his extradition. as per reports, he claims that despite the repayment of nearly Rs 6,200 crore, banks have already recovered Rs 14,000 crore. He was seeking a detailed statement from the banks outlining the total amount recovered.