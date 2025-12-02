FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, Vi hail DoT order on 90-day SIM deadline to WhatsApp, Telegram and others, say 'such continuous linkage...'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: 11,727 candidates cleared, check marks/cut-off, schedule information at direct link here

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama passes the Monday test, earns Rs...

Dharmendra's personal favourite film was not Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Apne; but this movie that also had Hema Malini

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Sudarsan Venkatraman are among India's 15 Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) as of October 31, 2025, as they together are responsible for causing financial losses of over Rs 58,000 crore to banks.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 12:07 AM IST

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (IANS)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Sudarsan Venkatraman are among India's 15 Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) as of October 31, 2025, as they together are responsible for causing financial losses of over Rs 58,000 crore to public sector banks and institutions. 

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided the details in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday, informing that the Central government declared these 15 individuals as FEOs under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.   

Of these, the Minister said nine individuals are linked to major financial frauds targeting public sector banks, and that two of these offenders have negotiated loan settlements under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) mechanism. 

Citing official data on the status of FEOs, Chaudhary stated that multiple public sector lenders—including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank—have reported substantial losses due to financial offences committed by these fugitives. 

The offenders named in the reply include Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Sudarsan Venkatraman and associated firms.  

“Together, these cases have resulted in a principal outstanding of over Rs 26,645 crore and accrued interest exceeding Rs 31,437 crore as of the reporting date. The total recoverable amount stands at more than Rs 19,187 crore, out of which Rs 1,630 crore has been settled or recovered through negotiated agreements, alongside discount concessions worth Rs 3,542 crore,” the data mentions. 

When asked whether the government is considering a policy to prevent such offenders from fleeing India in the future—such as legal travel bans or inclusion in watchlists—the minister responded that no such proposal is currently under consideration. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement