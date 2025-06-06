Vijay Mallya was accused of transferring USD 40 million (Rs 343.24 crore) to his children and was sentenced to a four-month jail term.

Once celebrated as the King of Good Times, liquor baron Vijay Mallya assumed the role of United Breweries Group chairman at the age of 28. He then expanded his business in various sectors such as aviation, beverages and real estate. According to Forbes, Vijay Mallya's estimated net worth stood around $750 million (Rs 6,422 crore) in 2013. However, his journey from a flamboyant businessman to a fugitive is nothing short of a 'masala' blockbuster.

According to The Independent UK, Vijay Mallya's latest net worth report dates back to July 2022, when it was estimated to be around $1.2 billion (Rs 10,297 crore).

Kingfisher Airlines, which was launched in 2005, was known for its premium service. However, financial issues cropped up as the global economy faltered. He left India in 2016 after he failed to repay over Rs 9,000 crore. The following year, the Supreme Court found Vijay Mallya guilty in a case linked to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya also bought the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, for Rs 476 crore, making it the second-most expensive team in 2008. At the time, Mallya owned United Spirits Limited (USL) and heavily sponsored RCB. Under USL, the team was named after the popular liquor brand Royal Challenge. However, after Mallya's departure from USL amid a legal tussle in 2016, the franchise's full control went to United Spirits Limited, with Diageo in charge.

Vijay Mallya was accused of transferring USD 40 million (Rs 343.24 crore) to his children and was sentenced to a four-month jail term. A fine of Rs 2,000 (£21) for a 2017 contempt of court case accompanied the punishment. The Indian government applied for his extradition in 2017, but he has been living in London since.

Vijay Mallya assets

From reportedly owning a penthouse in New York's Trump Plaza, which was bought for $2.4 million in 2010, Mallya also owns three luxury condos in the same building, according to India Today. Two of these were purchased jointly with his daughter. He also owns the Le Grande Jardin estate in France which is located on the Island of Sainte-Marguerite, near Cannes.

In a four-hour-long podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Mallya issued an apology for the downfall of Kingfisher Airlines, denying allegations of theft. He said, "You may call me a fugitive for not going to India post March, but I didn’t run away. I flew on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I didn’t return for reasons that I consider are valid… so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead. But where is the ‘chor’ (thief) coming from? Where is the ‘chori’ (theft)?"

Calling his stay in England "fully ligitimate," he said, "A business failure is compared or is equivalent to a fraud."