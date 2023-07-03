Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vijai Subramaniam, who sold tea for college fee, worked as credit card agent, built Rs 1000 cr turnover company

He started his business selling clothes and kitchen items but eventually grew into a furniture brand called Royaloak Furniture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Meet Vijai Subramaniam, who sold tea for college fee, worked as credit card agent, built Rs 1000 cr turnover company
Meet Vijai Subramaniam, who sold tea for college fee, worked as credit card agent, built Rs 1000 cr turnover company (Photo: Vijai Subramaniam)

Starting a business and turning it into a successful company is not easy. Many new entrepreneurs have tried their hands in business, but not all have succeeded. However, Vijai Subramaniam, who founded Royal Oak, has established his own furniture brand. But his business journey was never an easy one.

He even had to work during his college days to fund his education and support his family. He is a first-generation entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. During his second year of college in 1995, he used to sell tea leaves and powders to local shops to earn money.

He started his business selling clothes and kitchen items but eventually grew into a furniture brand called Royaloak Furniture. The company is based out of Bengaluru. The company registered a turnover of about Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, Businessline reported. 

Due to the poor financial condition of the family, Vijai enrolled in school only around the age of seven. He joined directly Class two. He completed his Class 12 in Tamil medium in 1992. After his graduation in B.com, Vijai enrolled himself on a master’s course, but he has to quit it due to due to family circumstances. His mother was a homemaker who also ran a small grocery shop to support the family. His father wasn't able to provide much support.

He started a job at Standard Chartered Bank in Coimbatore, where he used to sell credit cards. His life changed when he sold his scooter and pooled money with two friends to secure a stall at an exhibition in Coimbatore.

This business brought him profits and later he quit his job. He then started trading in clothes, kitchen items, and candle stands. Now, he has built a successful furniture company, which has 150 retail stores in different cities with a workforce of more than 2,000 people.

READ | Meet IAS Hitesh Meena, IIT alumnus who failed to clear UPSC twice, bagged AIR 417 in 3rd attempt, also cracked IoFS

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 744 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.