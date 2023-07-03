Meet Vijai Subramaniam, who sold tea for college fee, worked as credit card agent, built Rs 1000 cr turnover company (Photo: Vijai Subramaniam)

Starting a business and turning it into a successful company is not easy. Many new entrepreneurs have tried their hands in business, but not all have succeeded. However, Vijai Subramaniam, who founded Royal Oak, has established his own furniture brand. But his business journey was never an easy one.

He even had to work during his college days to fund his education and support his family. He is a first-generation entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. During his second year of college in 1995, he used to sell tea leaves and powders to local shops to earn money.

He started his business selling clothes and kitchen items but eventually grew into a furniture brand called Royaloak Furniture. The company is based out of Bengaluru. The company registered a turnover of about Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, Businessline reported.

Due to the poor financial condition of the family, Vijai enrolled in school only around the age of seven. He joined directly Class two. He completed his Class 12 in Tamil medium in 1992. After his graduation in B.com, Vijai enrolled himself on a master’s course, but he has to quit it due to due to family circumstances. His mother was a homemaker who also ran a small grocery shop to support the family. His father wasn't able to provide much support.

He started a job at Standard Chartered Bank in Coimbatore, where he used to sell credit cards. His life changed when he sold his scooter and pooled money with two friends to secure a stall at an exhibition in Coimbatore.

This business brought him profits and later he quit his job. He then started trading in clothes, kitchen items, and candle stands. Now, he has built a successful furniture company, which has 150 retail stores in different cities with a workforce of more than 2,000 people.

