Video of Better.com CEO Vishal Garg sacking 900 employees on Zoom call goes viral - WATCH

It meant an unlucky end to 2021 for 900 employees of Better.com across the US and India when they were laid off by the company last week. CEO Vishal Garg broke the news to the 900 employees collectively via a Zoom video call that has since gone viral. Netizens have been sharing the video on social media platforms while slamming the CEO of the US-based digital-first homeownership firm for the company’s move.

Before revealing the layoffs, Garg said, “I come to you with not great news. The market has changed and we have to move with it in order to survive, so that hopefully, we can thrive and hopefully, deliver on our mission.”

He further shared with the employees, “This isn’t news you are going to want to hear. But ultimately, it was my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make. This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger.”

The CEO reportedly said on the video call, “If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Watch the video here:

The layoff exercise by Better.com saw the company shed 15% of its workforce. CEO Garg said this is the second round of terminations at the company.

The former employees of Better.com will be getting four weeks of severance, one month of full benefits and two months of cover-up, for which the premium will be paid by the company, said Garg in the video.

Founded in 2016, the New York-headquartered Better.com has raised a funding of $400 million till now and has funded over $45 billion in home loans. The startup is ranked at the top of LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021, as well as 2020.