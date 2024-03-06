Vertoz Ventures into the CloudTech Sector through the Strategic Merger

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet woman who left high paying job of NASA to become IPS officer, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Benefits of eating yogurt in summer

Surprising health benefits of drinking black water

Mistakes that can slow down your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Vertoz Ventures into the CloudTech Sector through the Strategic Merger

Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-powered MadTech platform, announcesa strategic merger with two Companies – PayNX Technologies Private Limited and QualiSpace Web Services Private Limited

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
06thMarch2024: – Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-powered MadTech platform, announcesa strategic merger with two Companies – PayNX Technologies Private Limited and QualiSpace Web Services Private Limited – thereby consolidating all its technology platforms under two broad categories- MadTech and CloudTech.
While the Company already specializes in MadTech solutions with its diverse platforms and services that facilitate a wide range of digital marketing and advertising technology, this amalgamation will add a plethora of Digital Identity (Domain Name) and Cloud services to Vertoz’s portfolio.
 
Additionally, several brands under the umbrella of PayNXTechnologies Private Limited and QualiSpace Web Services Private Limited, along with their US-based subsidiaries, havemergedwith Vertoz Advertising Limited. Major brands associatedwith Vertoz pursuant to this Merger are - 
 
QualiSpaceis a premier cloud infrastructure provider, delivering all-encompassing web-presence solutions. Their offerings include Cloud Servers, Web Hosting, Advanced Enterprise Email solutions, Security Certificates, and more. Catering to 8000+ small and medium businesses.
 
ConnectReseller is an ICANN-accredited and globally acclaimed entity ranked among the top 50 domain registrars. With a wide-ranging portfolio of TLDs and ccTLDs. ConnectReseller offers domain registration and SSL certificatesthrough its network of 13,000 resellers and over 2 million domains under management across the globe.
Furthermore, numerous media properties and advertising networks have also merged.These additions seamlessly complement Vertoz's established MadTech business, enriching its offerings and fortifying its presence in the CloudTech sector.
 
Following this strategic move, Vertoz hasnow become a one-stop shop for the entire digital landscape for businesses. From Digital Identity (domain name) to Cloud Infrastructure, and Marketing &Advertising services, Vertoz now offers a holistic suite of solutions. These offerings seamlessly align with Vertoz's overarching vision of Empowering the Digital Landscape.
Management Comments:
 
Commenting on the development, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, Promoter & Whole Time Director of Vertoz Advertising Limited said:
 
"We are thrilled to announce our strategic merger with QualiSpace and ConnectReseller, marking our entry into the CloudTech sector along with the already specialized MadTech sector. This consolidation reinforces our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to our clients. With QualiSpace's leading Cloud infrastructure solutions and ConnectReseller's expertise in domain registration and web services, we are well-positioned to cater to the diverse digital needs of businesses. This move further strengthens our portfolio, making us a one-stop destination for the entire digital landscape."
 
Speaking on this, Mr. Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director, Vertoz Advertising Limited., said:
"The addition of QualiSpace and ConnectReseller to our ecosystem brings a wealth of opportunities for growth and expansion. By integrating these brands into Vertoz, we aim to enhance our offerings and solidify our presence in both the MadTech and CloudTech sectors. With a broader range of services, including Digital Identity management, Cloud Infrastructure provision, and Marketing & advertising solutions, we are poised to empower the digital landscape for businesses. This strategic merger aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation and delivering value to our clients."
Company OverviewPost Merger
 
Vertoz is anAI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, offering Digital Advertising and Monetization (MadTech) and Digital Identity and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.
 
For more details please visit: https://www.vertoz.com/
 
For further information please contact:
Vertoz Advertising Limited
 
Ms. Richa Chikara
Lead Corporate Communication
richa.chikara@vertoz.com
AdFactors PR
Investor Relations
 
Ms. Savli Mangle
savli.mangle@adfactorspr.com
 
Mr. Rahul Trivedi
rahul.trivedi@adfactorspr.com
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement