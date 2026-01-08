FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal makes BIG move after his son Agnivesh's death, pledges to donate 75% wealth to...

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has renewed his long-standing pledge to give away more than 75% of his wealth to society, following the sudden death of his son, Agnivesh.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal makes BIG move after his son Agnivesh's death, pledges to donate 75% wealth to...
TRENDING NOW

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has reaffirmed his commitment to donate more than 75% of his wealth to society, after the sudden demise of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, at the age of 49. The industrialist described his son's passing as "the darkest day" of his life, expressing the indescribable pain of losing a child. Agnivesh succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest in the US while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident.

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal?

Agnivesh Agarwal was an accomplished business personality who founded Fujeirah Gold and served as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. He was also a director in the Vedanta Group, known for his meekness and kindness. Anil Agarwal remembered his son as a sportsman, musician, leader, and trusted colleague, highlighting his compassionate nature despite his many accomplishments.

Anil Agarwal to donate 75% wealth to fulfil son's wish

Anil Agarwal shared a poignant message on social media, recalling the vision he and Agnivesh shared for a self-reliant, socially inclusive India. The vision aimed to ensure "no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work". Anil Agarwal said that Agnivesh drove his determination to do good deeds, and honoring this commitment is his way of keeping his son's memory alive.

Anil Agarwal's pledge to donate 75% of his wealth is not new; he had previously announced this intention in 2014 and joined The Giving Pledge in 2021. His philanthropic efforts focus on education, healthcare, nutrition, skill development, and women's empowerment. 

The Vedanta Foundation and Anil Agarwal Foundation will channel these efforts, prioritising eradicating child hunger, establishing world-class educational institutions, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Agnivesh's last message

In his emotional tribute, Anil Agarwal quoted his son's words, "Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?" He recalled Agnivesh's strong belief in India's self-reliance and his desire to contribute to the nation's growth. Anil Agarwal drew strength from Vedanta employees, calling them an extended family, and vowed to carry forward his son's legacy ²

