The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids on Vedanta Group under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

Vedanta Group faced the Enforcement Directorate raids under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on Tuesday, the officials said. Following this, Vedanta shares, which opened higher in trade today, witnessed some selling pressure and slipped into the red.

Vedanta Group under ED scanner

Vedanta share price hit the day's low of Rs 328.30 on the BSE as it lost 4.4% from the day's peak of Rs 343.50 and over 2% from its last close of Rs 337.25.

Trading volumes were higher than average. As of 12:30 pm, 22.77 lakh Vedanta shares had traded so far, vs the 2-week average of 14.04 lakh shares.

Despite volatility in the Indian stock market this year, recently demerged Vedanta Limited has turned into a strong wealth creator. The large-cap stock has jumped 71% in the last 6 months and 53% year-to-date. Over longer periods, Vedanta has given multibagger returns. According to BSE data, the stock is up 112% in 1 year, 233% in 5 years, and 761% in 10 years.

Confirming the raid, a Vedanta Spokesperson said that the company is extending full cooperation and providing all information sought by ED."We are extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought. The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage."

The raids were launched against the business house, promoted by billionaire Agarwal, on Monday. Premises located in Delhi and Rajasthan, apart from some other locations, have been covered, officials said.

About Vedanta Group

Vedanta is a leading natural resources and technology conglomerate in India, focused on large-scale expansion with global operational standards. For 20 years it has supported India’s economy through tax contributions and job creation. The company has a strong ESG framework and aims to be the sector leader in sustainability. It’s committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier, with $5 billion pledged over 10 years for the transition.