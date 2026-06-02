FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday; Know what happened

Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday

Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic

Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic

Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera says he had only ₹84, would bow before banks during struggling days in Mumbai

Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera says he had only ₹84, would bow before the bank

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids on Vedanta Group under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vedanta Group faced the Enforcement Directorate raids under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on Tuesday, the officials said. Following this, Vedanta shares, which opened higher in trade today, witnessed some selling pressure and slipped into the red. 

Vedanta Group under ED scanner

Vedanta share price hit the day's low of Rs 328.30 on the BSE as it lost 4.4% from the day's peak of Rs 343.50 and over 2% from its last close of Rs 337.25. 

Trading volumes were higher than average. As of 12:30 pm, 22.77 lakh Vedanta shares had traded so far, vs the 2-week average of 14.04 lakh shares.

Despite volatility in the Indian stock market this year, recently demerged Vedanta Limited has turned into a strong wealth creator. The large-cap stock has jumped 71% in the last 6 months and 53% year-to-date. Over longer periods, Vedanta has given multibagger returns. According to BSE data, the stock is up 112% in 1 year, 233% in 5 years, and 761% in 10 years.

Confirming the raid, a Vedanta Spokesperson said that the company is extending full cooperation and providing all information sought by ED."We are extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought. The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage."

 The raids were launched against the business house, promoted by billionaire Agarwal, on Monday. Premises located in Delhi and Rajasthan, apart from some other locations, have been covered, officials said.

About Vedanta Group

Vedanta is a leading natural resources and technology conglomerate in India, focused on large-scale expansion with global operational standards. For 20 years it has supported India’s economy through tax contributions and job creation. The company has a strong ESG framework and aims to be the sector leader in sustainability. It’s committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier, with $5 billion pledged over 10 years for the transition.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Most important cricketer ever': Virat Kohli receives ultimate tribute after RCB’s back-to-back IPL triumph
'Most important cricketer ever': Virat Kohli receives ultimate tribute
Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday; Know what happened
Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday
Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic
Vedanta Group ED Probe: Stock falls 4% from day’s high, investors panic
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh judicial custody extended to June 16
Twisha Sharma Case: Samarth, Giribala Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody
Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera says he had only ₹84, would bow before banks during struggling days in Mumbai
Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera says he had only ₹84, would bow before the bank
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement