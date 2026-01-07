FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says, 'No words can...'

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh Agarwal died on Wednesday, at 49, days after an accident in the US. He was admitted in a New York Hospital. His father shared an emotional post on X and described the tragedy as "the darkest day of my life."

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh, dies at 49, emotional father says, 'No words can...'
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, son Agnivesh Agarwal
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son, Agnivesh Agarwal died on Wednesday, at 49, days after an accident in the US. He was admitted in a New York Hospital. His father shared an emotional post on X and described the tragedy as "the darkest day of my life." Agnivesh died due to a cardiac arrest, confirmed his father. 

What did Anil Agarwal say after son's death?

Anil Agarwal wrote a long post sharing his son, Agnivesh's achievements, and more about him. Explaining the reason for his son's death and expressing the gravity of the tragedy on X, Anil wrote, "Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.". 

"No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," Agarwal said further expressing the family's grief. Expressing the deep effect of Agnivesh's death, he said, "absence leaves a void for his family and friends."

The mining tycoon also shared that he had promised his late son to give back more than 75% of their earnings.
"Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life. There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived," Agarwal wrote. "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."

Who was Agnivesh?

Agnivesh was chairperson of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd., a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group. He was one of the two children of the Vedanta chairman. The chairman's daughter, Priya, is the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

