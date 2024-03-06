Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta elected CII Odisha State Council’s new Vice-Chairman

With over 29 years of diverse experience, Sunil Gupta has played a crucial role in steering Vedanta Aluminium towards achieving significant growth and operational efficiency that has firmly established the company as India’s largest aluminium producer.

Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd’s incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as Aluminium Business Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sunil Gupta, has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Odisha State Council for the 2024-25 term of office.

Gupta’s name has been announced on the august occasion of the CII Odisha State Annual Day 2023-24 celebration held here in the state capital city last night (Tuesday March 5, 2024).

Notably, Sunil Gupta helms the strategic operations of Vedanta company’s aluminium business across its plants at Jharsuguda, Lanjigarh, and Balco as well as the mines business.

His key areas of focus include expanding production, enhancing the availability of bauxite and coal resources, harnessing technology for added value, reducing the carbon footprint to align with Vedanta’s goal of being net zero carbon by 2050 and net water positive by 2030, and also upholding the highest standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in all operations.

Pertinent to note that, Gupta’s evidently steadfast leadership as well as unflinching commitment is at the core of his approach that meticulously means business in a bid to reap profits and dividends.