Vatsal Agarwal of Simplex Coke & Refractory - Adding positively to the world of infrastructure

August 8: Vatsal Agarwal began his journey into entrepreneurship at a young age. Vatsal was always focused and keen to get into the Met Coke and Infra sector from the time he completed his graduation and was determined to take his learning forward. Thus he established his company Simplex Coke & Refractory with the pusher-type fully mechanized unit in Porbandar, Gujarat.

Vatsal, director of Coal Company Simplex Coke, is a part of the larger Indian infra business fabric today by providing high-tech machinery like piling rigs to top Indian construction companies like L&T, Patel Constructions, KEC International, Tata Project Limited, Sadbhav Engineering, NKC Projects Limited, etc. for big infrastructure projects.

"Today, India's infrastructure has grown in leaps and bounds. The transition in the last ten years has been spectacular, if not unexpected. Our government initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti have been a driving force for many high profile infra projects across India that are changing the face of our country in leaps and bounds." adds Vatsal Agarwal. India's economy has risen 8.7 per cent in the last fiscal year (2021-22), in contrast to a 6.6 per cent contraction in the previous fiscal year.

Vatsal Agarwal agrees, "PM Gati Shakti is a fantastic step taken by our Prime Minister. Without this, ambitious projects would take years and years to see the light of the day."

'Gati Shakti' is a digital platform that will bring together 16 ministries, including roadways and railways, for unified planning and coordinated execution of major infra connectivity projects.

Some of the large-scale projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti (PMGS) scheme include Bharatmala, Sagarmala, UDAAN, expansion of the railway network, inland waterways and Bharat Net. Some of the foremost Corridors and Expressways whose construction underway include; the Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, Ambala – Kotputli Expressway, Hyderabad – VZG Expressway, Ahmedabad – Dholera Expressway, and Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway, among many others.

India is forging toward massive progress that will only get bigger and grander in the future. According to Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, India will develop into a $5 trillion economy by 2026-27.

Vatsal, Coal Company Simplex Coke & Refractory Director, has recently taken over Stratmont Industries Limited. His sheer will to accomplish many things and add to the country's GDP is commendable. His efforts paid off well when Mr. Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Sikkim in the 41st conclave of NRI's at Constitution club Delhi in April 2022, presented Vatsal Agarwaal with the 'Yuva Rattan' award.

Simplex Coke provides high-tech piling rigs on a rental basis since these machines are the foundation equipment used in the initial stages of any infrastructure project. During the 1st stage of a project, the cash flow and payments are at ease and comfortable. Realizing the high margin of construction rental equipment, Vatsal Agarwal entered this sector with full vigour. Piling rigs are rated the most critical equipment for almost all infrastructure projects.

www.simplexcoke.com

