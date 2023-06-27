Meet 24-year-old woman who lives in Rs 1649 crore house, net worth of kin is Rs 24600 crore

Vasundhara Oswal: Pankaj Oswal is the son of Abhay Kumar Oswal, who is the founder of Oswal Agro Mills. (File)

Vasundhara Oswal is the daughter of Pankaj Oswal and Radhika Oswal. She was born in 1999. She comes from a family that owns Oswal Group Global. She is the scion of PRO Industries. Oswal is the executive director of Axis Minerals.

Oswal lives in one of the most expensive houses of the world. At PRO industries, she set up a carbon dioxide capturing plant. She provides recycled water to beverage companies.

According to a report, at her companies, she led expansion projects, helped reduce debt and launched new sustainability initiatives.

Vasundhara Oswal did Bachelors in Finance from the University of Switzerland. She spends nearly half the month at construction sites and other projects. Her role at the company involves investment agency, finance management and government liaisoning.

Recently, Pankaj Oswal and Radhika Oswal purchased a house in Switzerland. The house is located in Gingins. The name of the house is Villa Vari. The area of the massive house is 4.3 lakh square feet. It is in the countryside.

They paid 200 million dollars of Rs 1649 crore for the property. The house was owned by Christina Onassis, the daughter of Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Pankaj Oswal is the son of Abhay Kumar Oswal, who is the founder of Oswal Agro Mills. The company has interests in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers and mining.

He studied at the Manipal Institute of Technology. He has two daughters -- Vasundhara and Ridi.

Ridi is studying chemical engineering in London. She is also a social media personality.

The family lives in a lavish house.



"Being Indian and living abroad you always miss the smallest things about your culture, especially in regards to aesthetics, food and even the people. It was my family's dream to create a little India away from India and I’m glad to see they have succeeded in doing so," she said in a more recent post from May 2023, talking about her house.



The report networth of Pankaj Oswal is 3 billion dollars or Rs 24,600 crore.