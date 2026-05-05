Value 360 Communications IPO subscribed 44% on day 1, details here

After the IPO, the company’s shares will list on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange Limited. The issue closes on May 06, 2026.

Value 360 Communications Limited, an integrated communications firm known for strategic storytelling and brand positioning, opened its Rs 41.69 crore public issue for subscription on Monday, May 04, 2026. By the end of Day 1, the IPO had been subscribed 0.46 times, excluding the market maker portion, with bids coming in from all investor categories including QIBs, Non-Institutional Buyers, and Retail Individual Investors.

After the IPO, the company’s shares will list on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange Limited. The issue closes on May 06, 2026.

Established in 2009, Value 360 Communications Limited offers comprehensive communications and marketing services spanning public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications. It has transformed into a full-service platform that delivers AI-driven, data-backed marketing solutions to diverse industry clients.

The firm has won several industry awards and remains focused on asset-light, scalable growth powered by technology, creativity, and strategic alliances. It aims to help brands strengthen reputation, boost engagement, and deliver tangible business results in a digital-first landscape.

Category Subscription times (x) Shares offered Share applied for QIB 17.00 72,000 12,24,000 Non-Institutional Buyers 0.40 11,77,200 4,76,400 -bNII (Bids above Rs. 10L) 0.59 7,84,800 4,59,600 -sNII (Bids below Rs.10L) 0.04 3,92,400 16,800 Retail Individual Investor 0.06 27,91,200 1,70,400 Total 0.46 40,40,400 18,70,800

Highlights:

• Company to issue upto 42,54,000 Equity shares (total issue) of ₹ 10 face value at price range of ₹ 95 to ₹ 98 per share

• The subscription process, which began on May04, 2026, is set to conclude on May06, 2026, adhering to its scheduled timeline

• To list on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of NSE on May 11, 2026

Important Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The offer is being made only through the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) and other statutory authorities.

Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

The subscription figures mentioned above are based on data available from the National Stock Exchange and are subject to final reconciliation.