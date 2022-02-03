Search icon
Vaccinated people can now fly at lower costs, Indigo introduces benefits – Check details

Indigo has announced a 10 per cent discount on ticket prices of vaccinated people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

One of the most affordable airlines of the country, Indigo has announced a special discount in ticket prices for vaccinated passengers. This offer has been released to strengthen the vaccination drive against the pandemic.

As part of this discounted scheme, those who have received the first or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get a 10 per cent discount on the base fare of the ticket.

The airline has named this offer as the ‘Vaxi Fare’. It was first offered in August 2021.Currently, the scheme is available for all domestic flights in India. All passengers can avail this fare discount for travel dates 15 days ahead of the date of booking. Notably, all passengers who want to avail this benefit will have to book tickets via Indigo's official website.

According to the airline, all passengers will have to show a valid proof of vaccination to get this benefit. The Vaxi fare is for all Indian citizens aged 18 and above. Passengers must have a vaccination certificate issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Passengers can share proof of vaccination via Aarogya Setu mobile application. In case a passenger is unable to present proof of vaccination, he will have to pay full fare of the ticket.

Here’s how you can benefit from the Vaxi Fare scheme

  1. Fill all travel related information on Indigo’s website and then choose the ‘Vaxi Fare’ option.
  2. Select a flight of your choice. Choose one-way tickets or one option from a round trip.
  3. Fill in the Beneficiary ID correctly (a valid beneficiary id is required for the vaccine fare.
  4. Vaccine fare will be implemented on the ticket and the booking will be completed.

 

 

