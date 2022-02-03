Vaccinated people can now fly at lower costs, Indigo introduces benefits – Check details

One of the most affordable airlines of the country, Indigo has announced a special discount in ticket prices for vaccinated passengers. This offer has been released to strengthen the vaccination drive against the pandemic.

As part of this discounted scheme, those who have received the first or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get a 10 per cent discount on the base fare of the ticket.

The airline has named this offer as the ‘Vaxi Fare’. It was first offered in August 2021.Currently, the scheme is available for all domestic flights in India. All passengers can avail this fare discount for travel dates 15 days ahead of the date of booking. Notably, all passengers who want to avail this benefit will have to book tickets via Indigo's official website.

According to the airline, all passengers will have to show a valid proof of vaccination to get this benefit. The Vaxi fare is for all Indian citizens aged 18 and above. Passengers must have a vaccination certificate issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Passengers can share proof of vaccination via Aarogya Setu mobile application. In case a passenger is unable to present proof of vaccination, he will have to pay full fare of the ticket.

