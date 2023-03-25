Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance appoints V Srikanth as new CFO, to succeed Alok Agarwal

Venkatachari Srikanth CFO | Photo: PTI

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced that Venkatachari Srikanth has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from June 1. Alok Agarwal was earlier the CFO of the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. The 65 years old completed 30 years with the company. Srikanth has been associated with Reliance for the last 14 years and he has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Agarwal.

“Shri Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service," said RIL in the filing.

“Shri Alok Agarwal is an accomplished finance professional. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2005. The Board appreciated Shri Alok Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the Company," the notification added.

Srikanth worked with the Citi Group for two decades in forex trading and derivations, previously and later became the head of markets. Srikanth has proven his mettle to carry forward the legacy of Agarwal at Reliance and help script its future chapters of growth.