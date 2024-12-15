He was naturally drawn towards music from a young age. Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher.

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain died at the age of 73, hours after being admitted to a hospital in San Francisco on Sunday after experiencing heart-related problems. Hussain's manager, Nirmala Bachani, said in a statement that the maestro was battling blood-pressure related problems.

Ustaad Zakir Hussain, the renowned tabla maestro, was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. As the eldest son of the illustrious tabla player Allah Rakha, he was naturally drawn towards music from a young age. He completed his primary education at St. Michael's High School in Mahim, Mumbai, and later graduated from St. Xavier's College which further solidified his foundation in music and academics.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's net worth

Zakir Hussain has earned a lot of wealth from his performances. According to media reports, he owned a net worth of around USD 1 million or Rs 84809500. Hussain used to charge Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh for his concerts.

Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher. They have two daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Zakir Hussain also acted in a few movies including 'Saaz', 'Heat and Dust'. His most recent film 'Monkey Man' was released in 2024.

