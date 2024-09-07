‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

Bill Gates revealed in an interview that he primarily uses AI for learning, writing, and meeting summaries, while also expressing optimism about AI's impact on health and education.

Bill Gates talks about AI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of many aspects of daily life, from writing and recipe generation to solving complex problems. However, tech leaders, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, have unique ways of leveraging AI to enhance their productivity and knowledge. In a recent interview with The Verge, Gates shared insights into how he utilizes AI, particularly tools like ChatGPT.

Gates highlighted that he frequently uses AI to explore new topics and obtain explanations for specific questions. He finds ChatGPT particularly useful for learning about various subjects. In addition to expanding his knowledge, Gates has also found AI beneficial for writing tasks. One feature he especially values is the ability to generate meeting summaries. Gates explained that the meeting summary feature, integrated into Microsoft Teams, has been a significant aid in his professional life. He appreciates not only receiving summaries of meetings but also the capability to interact with the summary and ask follow-up questions. This functionality, he said, is especially fantastic and a key aspect of how he uses AI.

Looking ahead, Gates is optimistic about the positive impact AI will have in fields like health and education. He believes that AI has already made a notable difference by assisting teachers in their work and helping students at various learning levels stay engaged. Gates is confident that over the next decade, AI will drive increased productivity in numerous areas, which he views as overwhelmingly positive news.

However, Gates also acknowledged a significant challenge associated with AI: misinformation. He cautioned that the younger generation will need to navigate the balance between free speech and the risk of spreading false information. He emphasized the importance of being aware of these trade-offs to ensure that AI’s benefits are maximized while minimizing potential downsides.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

