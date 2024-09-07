Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Discovered power to...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pens note on Bharat Jodo Yatra's 2nd anniversary

Anil Ambani's RInfra eyes EV market; know how this might affect brother Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

HomeBusiness

Business

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

Bill Gates revealed in an interview that he primarily uses AI for learning, writing, and meeting summaries, while also expressing optimism about AI's impact on health and education.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most
Bill Gates
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bill Gates talks about AI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of many aspects of daily life, from writing and recipe generation to solving complex problems. However, tech leaders, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, have unique ways of leveraging AI to enhance their productivity and knowledge. In a recent interview with The Verge, Gates shared insights into how he utilizes AI, particularly tools like ChatGPT.

Gates highlighted that he frequently uses AI to explore new topics and obtain explanations for specific questions. He finds ChatGPT particularly useful for learning about various subjects. In addition to expanding his knowledge, Gates has also found AI beneficial for writing tasks. One feature he especially values is the ability to generate meeting summaries. Gates explained that the meeting summary feature, integrated into Microsoft Teams, has been a significant aid in his professional life. He appreciates not only receiving summaries of meetings but also the capability to interact with the summary and ask follow-up questions. This functionality, he said, is especially fantastic and a key aspect of how he uses AI.

Looking ahead, Gates is optimistic about the positive impact AI will have in fields like health and education. He believes that AI has already made a notable difference by assisting teachers in their work and helping students at various learning levels stay engaged. Gates is confident that over the next decade, AI will drive increased productivity in numerous areas, which he views as overwhelmingly positive news.

However, Gates also acknowledged a significant challenge associated with AI: misinformation. He cautioned that the younger generation will need to navigate the balance between free speech and the risk of spreading false information. He emphasized the importance of being aware of these trade-offs to ensure that AI’s benefits are maximized while minimizing potential downsides.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tattoos and Cancer Risk: New study raises concerns, experts remain sceptical

Tattoos and Cancer Risk: New study raises concerns, experts remain sceptical

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

This company introduces 'Tinder leave,' paying employees to date as...

This company introduces 'Tinder leave,' paying employees to date as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement