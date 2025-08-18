'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
US Tariffs on Indian Exports: Which jobs are most at risk? Check full list here

Why did US President Donald Trump impose a 50% trade tariff on India? How did India respond to the tariffs?

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

US Tariffs on Indian Exports: Which jobs are most at risk? Check full list here

US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on Indian exports has sparked fresh concerns over potential job losses across several key industries, with experts estimating that if the restrictions remain for long, nearly 2–3 lakh jobs, particularly in labour-intensive sectors, could be hit.

Industry experts are of the opinion that textiles, auto components, agriculture, and gems and jewellery are the most vulnerable sectors. 

According to RP Yadav, Founder & CMD of Genius HRTech, textiles, which employ a large workforce, could see job losses of nearly 1 lakh workers if tariffs continue beyond six months.

India’s gem and jewellery hubs — Surat and Mumbai’s SEEPZ — could also face disruptions threatening the livelihoods of thousands of artisans and factory workers.

Balasubramanian Anantha Narayanan, SVP at TeamLease Services, however, believes that industries such as pharmaceutical and electronics remain unaffected for now.

Risks for IT

Aditya Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR warned of a possible spillover effect on IT services and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). With IT hiring already sluggish, prolonged tariff tensions could delay recovery and dent India’s share of the US outsourcing market.

Trump had announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent after as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

How did India respond to US tariffs?

In its response, India issued a strong statement slamming both the US and the European Union (EU) for their "double standards," highlighting their own trade with Russia. New Delhi said in the statement its targeting was "unjustified and unreasonable." The statement, released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), added: "The very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

 

